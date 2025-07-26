School Holiday on July 26 in These States: Telangana, AP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra

As July 26, 2025, today, students and parents across India are checking for updates on school closures. Several states have declared holidays due to a mix of scheduled exams, adverse weather, and routine calendar breaks. Here's a state-wise breakdown of where schools will remain closed and why.

Haryana: Schools Closed for CET Exam

In Haryana, all government and private schools will remain closed on July 26, 2025, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-C government jobs. With over 13.48 lakh candidates appearing across 834 exam centers, schools are being used as venues for the test. The state has implemented strict security measures including restrictions on gatherings and mobile phone usage near exam centers.

Key Measures for CET 2025:

No gatherings within 500 meters of exam centers

No vehicle parking within 200 meters

Closure of nearby photocopy and printing shops

Special buses for candidates, with one family member allowed to travel free with female candidates

Strict anti-malpractice policies in place

Telangana: Schools Shut Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Telangana government has declared holidays for all schools and educational institutions on July 26 and 27 due to widespread heavy rainfall. With several areas already waterlogged and weather alerts still in place, the decision has been taken to ensure student safety. Further closures will depend on how the rain situation unfolds.

Andhra Pradesh: Likely Holiday for Fourth Saturday

In Andhra Pradesh, schools may remain closed on July 26, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Many schools in the state typically observe a holiday on this day, although some may conduct half-day or co-curricular sessions. Parents are advised to confirm with individual school managements.

Maharashtra: Rain-Triggered Closures in Multiple Districts

Several districts in Maharashtra — including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad — are either observing or considering school closures due to a "red alert" issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Some schools and colleges have already announced holidays as a precaution, and more may follow if rainfall continues.

Other States: No Official Holiday Yet

As of now, no formal school holiday announcements have been made in states such as Karnataka, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu for July 26. Parents and students in these regions should monitor local school or district websites and government notifications for any last-minute updates, especially in light of ongoing monsoon activity.

Takeaway for Parents and Students

With school schedules being impacted by weather and exams, it's essential to stay updated via official school notifications, government circulars, or local news. Whether it's a precautionary closure due to rain or a planned holiday for exams, awareness helps in managing academic plans efficiently.

Stay tuned for further updates as conditions evolve.