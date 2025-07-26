Nag Panchami Holiday on July 29 in Nagpur: All Schools, Including CBSE, to Remain Closed

The Nagpur District Education Department has directed all schools in the district—including those affiliated with the CBSE board—to remain closed on Tuesday, July 29, in observance of Nag Panchami. This order follows complaints that some CBSE schools were ignoring the officially declared holiday.

In a circular issued by District Education Officer Rohini Kumbhar, school heads and administrators were reminded that Nag Panchami is already listed as a holiday in the academic calendar approved earlier this year. The letter reiterated the directive originally issued on February 14, 2025, and emphasized that strict compliance is expected from all institutions.

Complaints Against CBSE Schools Ignoring Holiday

The move comes in response to a representation made by the CBSE Schools Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA), which raised concerns over the lack of uniformity in holiday declarations among CBSE schools in the Nagpur region.

“None of the CBSE schools from the Nagpur region had declared a holiday on Nag Panchami despite clear directions from the education department,” said Deepali Dably, President of CSSWA, in a letter dated July 23. The association urged authorities to ensure that all schools follow the same calendar.

Strict Monitoring and Compliance

The latest circular has also asked block-level and cluster-level education officers to monitor implementation closely and report any violations. Schools that fail to comply with the directive may face administrative action.

“In view of these complaints, the directive issued on February 14 is being reiterated to ensure that all schools remain closed on July 29,” the letter stated.

Schools Begin Issuing Holiday Notices

Following the circular, several CBSE schools in Nagpur have started issuing notices to parents and staff announcing the holiday. School authorities are now aligning their schedules with the official calendar to avoid further discrepancies.

The education department has made it clear that no exceptions will be entertained, reinforcing the importance of maintaining uniformity in observance of public holidays across all school boards in the district.