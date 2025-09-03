School Assembly News Headlines Today, September 3, 2025: National, International, Sports and Education Updates
Good morning to all!. The following are today's key news updates for the September 3, 2025, school assembly from international, national, education, and sports sections.
International News
- Donald Trump, the former US President, has renewed his complaint about Indian goods tariffs again, repeating his same old "Harley Davidson" argument and also referring to the trade deficit between the two nations.
- Trump also made a snide remark at Chinese President Xi Jinping for receiving Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accusing them of conspiring against the United States.
- In Japan, the latest figures indicate that the expansion of its service sector slowed down in August, as evident from the nation's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).
National News
- A Noida woman became a victim of cyber criminals who associated her name with the 'Pahalgam terror attack' in a fake manner, defrauding her to the tune of ₹43.7 lakh.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kick-started its new campaign with the development, central welfare programme, and women's initiative as the focus.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has empowered foreigners' tribunals to refer illegal migrants directly to detention centers.
Education News
- Odisha Education Minister said the state government would study the recent Supreme Court ruling making the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all teachers.
- The Meghalaya Development Authority (MDA) has launched a new toolkit called "Count on Me" to enhance mathematics learning in children with learning difficulties.
- The Bombay High Court has canceled admissions on the sports quota for NEET-UG counselling in Goa as not conforming to legal standards.
Sports News
- Sanju Samson has been given a new batting role in India's Asia Cup team, while Gautam Gambhir has dropped young talent Tilak Varma from the side.
- Team India came into the Asia Cup 2025 without a sponsor, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill left with empty jerseys.
- Afghanistan posted a historic victory against Pakistan, with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi spearheading the bowling attack to secure an 18-run win.
