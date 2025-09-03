School Assembly News Headlines Today, September 3, 2025: National, International, Sports and Education Updates

September 02, 2025

The ruling TDP alliance continued to escalate the State’s debt, raising another ₹5,000 crore on Tuesday (September 2). The Chandrababu Naidu government mobilised the funds through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via an auction of securities. With this latest borrowing, the total debt under the TDP government over the past 16 months has surged to ₹2,09,000 crore.