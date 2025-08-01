Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and More

The monsoon season has caused rainfall and waterlogging in many parts of Rajasthan, leading to unscheduled school shutdowns apart from planned holidays in August 2025. For safety as well as continuity in studies, parents, students, and teachers must remain aware of official holiday announcements as well as emergency messages.

Scheduled Holidays in August 2025

August 9, 2025: Raksha Bandhan and World Tribal Day - Schools can be closed or have half days, particularly in regions with a significant tribal population.

August 15, 2025: Independence Day - A national holiday with flag-raising ceremonies and patriotic events.

August 16, 2025: Krishna Janmashtami - Schools can be closed so that families can take part in the religious rituals and festivities.

School Closures Due to Weather:

Heavy rains have compelled school closures in several districts, including:

Tonk District: Schools and Anganwadi centers to remain closed till August 2 owing to incessant rains and waterlogging.

Sawai Madhopur: Holidays declared up to July 31, with even more extensions based on local conditions.

Bhilwara: Government and private schools were closed on July 30 due to floods caused by heavy rains, affecting transportation and routine work.

Tips for Students and Parents:

Stay Up-to-Date: Follow local news, school WhatsApp group, and announcements by district administration for the latest information.

Avoid Redundant Travel: Be cautious during heavy rains or notifications by local administration.

Communicate with Schools: Get informed about any modifications in the academic calendar or postponed tests.

Prepare for Home Learning: Utilize surprise holidays to relearn concepts or complete pending work.

By remaining vigilant and putting safety first, families can tackle both scheduled and unexpected school closures without sacrificing education or health

