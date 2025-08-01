Mohit Suri explains how Ahaan Panday’s assistant director stint ultimately made him the star of generation

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri’s latest release ‘Saiyaara’ has been moving forward on the box-office with an impressive force. The director, who gave 2 new stars to Hindi cinema in the form of Aneet Padda, and Ahaan Panday, has now spoken up on the film’s male lead, and the current national crush Ahaan, and how his focus and sheer dedication has made him the star of the generation.

Mohit spoke with IANS in the light of the film’s success, and shared Ahaan’s stint as an assistant director prepared him for his big debut, and paid off really well in the long-run.

Ahaan worked as an assistant director on films like ‘Freaky Ali’, ‘Rock On 2’, and the critically acclaimed series ‘The Railway Men’. Mohit said that more than production, Ahaan’s work during his stint as an assistant director involved interacting with actors and observing them. The power of observation, and deep focus came in handy, making him the star that he is today.

Mohit told IANS, “Some of my assistants have worked with him as well. As an assistant he was very focused. He was not into the big assistant jobs, he wanted to be close to the actors because he wanted to observe. He's a very focused guy, he loves to stage the scene, he'd love to give a clap, to understand how the camera is shooting. So that's what I like about the fact that the boy has been very focused for very long and that's how he was on the set”.

The director further mentioned that whenever he needed help, Ahaan helped him out as a lead, and motivated another actor to be there.

“He did all that stuff and at a young age like this. So I think he has a great future ahead, not for anything else. The one thing I think what's most important in filmmaking is if you like the filmmaking process. Ahaan likes the filmmaking process, he likes every bit of it. So I think he appreciates every other process. So I'm very happy for his future because it's not someone who's coming, doing his job and going away. He likes every bit of filmmaking which is a healthier place to be”, he added.

‘Saiyaara’ has so far collected INR 274 crore at the Indian box-office, and is in the second week of its theatrical run.

