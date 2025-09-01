Punjab Schools Holiday Till September 3, 2025, Amid Heavy rains

A spell of heavy rain has placed some of the states in North India on red alert, with the government making necessary precautions in order to maintain public safety. Based on red alerts and flood warnings made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the governments of various states have asked for schools to be shut.

Punjab Takes Precautions

The Punjab government has closed all schools until September 3, 2025, owing to the current flood situation. All higher educational institutions, such as colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes, have also been closed with immediate effect. State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stressed the safety of students, requesting people to adhere to guidelines issued by local authorities.

Flooding in Punjab

The deluge in Punjab has resulted from the overflow of rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, which have swollen as a result of excessive rain in their catchment in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The most affected districts are Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar.

Other Affected States

The bad weather is not confined to Punjab alone, as its surrounding states also felt its impact. Himachal Pradesh has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in some of the districts, such as Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and some areas of the Kullu district. Jammu region is also under severe weather, with sustained rains resulting in landslides and flood warnings that have led to the closure of schools and colleges.

Uttarakhand Takes Precautions

The government of Uttarakhand has announced a one-day holiday for Anganwadi centers and schools in various districts in response to the IMD's heavy rainfall warning. The coordinated shutdown of these states is an indicator of the severity of the weather conditions and the priority attached to ensuring citizen safety.

Safety Measures

The authorities are exercising all caution to ensure public safety, with administrations doing their best to soften the blow of the harsh weather. The IMD's warnings and alerts are being monitored attentively, and additional steps will be taken whenever necessary to safeguard citizens.

