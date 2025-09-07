Punjab School Holiday Ends Tomorrow? Education Minister Issues Fresh Update

Punjab continues to battle one of the worst floods in decades, affecting 1,996 villages across 23 districts and impacting nearly 3.87 lakh residents. The death toll has climbed to 46, while three people remain missing. Amid the crisis, uncertainty over school holidays has now been addressed by the state government.

Punjab School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Reopen from September 8

Punjab’s Minister of School Education, Harjot Singh Bains, confirmed through a tweet that all government, private, and aided schools, colleges, and universities will reopen from Monday, September 8, 2025.

However, if a school or college building has been directly impacted by floods, the final call on closure will rest with the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner.

The Minister emphasized that private schools must ensure safety checks of buildings and classrooms before welcoming students.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਦਿਅਕ ਅਦਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲਣ ਸੰਬੰਧੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਹਿਦਾਇਤਾਂ 1. ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਅਤੇ ਏਡਿਡ ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਆਮ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਖੁੱਲਣਗੀਆਂ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੋਈ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਾਂ ਕਾਲਜ਼ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 7, 2025

Govt. Schools: Holiday for Students, Teachers on Duty

While schools across Punjab are set to reopen, the Education Department has issued specific instructions for government schools:

Students will get an extra day’s holiday on September 8.

Teachers, however, must report to duty to thoroughly inspect school infrastructure. Any damage or defects should be immediately reported to the Deputy Commissioner and Engineering Department.

Cleaning and safety checks will be carried out with the support of SMC, panchayats, municipal councils, and corporations.

Classes for students in government schools will officially resume from September 9, 2025.

Previous Extension Due to Floods

Earlier, the Punjab government had already extended school holidays till September 7, 2025, owing to the worsening flood situation.

What About Chandigarh and Himachal?

Apart from Punjab, schools in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh also remained closed till September 7, 2025. Authorities in both regions are expected to announce soon whether holidays will be extended further or schools will reopen, depending on weather assessments.