'Every vote will drive BJP out', Akhilesh Yadav targets govt over GST reforms

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the 2027 elections will be a defining moment for Uttar Pradesh, claiming that voters will choose to restore socialism and safeguard democracy.

“The 2027 election will be the people’s choice, a choice to reinstate the socialist system. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has destroyed institutions, will be removed through the democratic process of voting. Every single vote will drive the BJP out. When the BJP goes, democracy will be safe; when the BJP goes, the Constitution will be protected; when the BJP goes, reservations will be safeguarded, and when the BJP goes, inflation will be controlled,” Yadav said.

He launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, claiming that its implementation had failed to deliver on the promise of a simple and fair system. “After so many amendments, once again government had to amend the GST laws. The question is, from implementing GST till today, who are these people who have benefited?” he asked.

“Every time, it was promised that GST would improve trade, but instead, several amendments were required. Now slabs are being changed in the name of giving relief to the poor,” he said, adding that profiteering habits are so deeply entrenched that no amendment can stop them,” he added.

Yadav also pointed out that despite nine earlier budgets of the Uttar Pradesh government, the situation of traders and the poor had not improved.

The SP Chief alleged, “BJP is ‘Swadeshi’ for saying, but on the real ground, they are ‘Videshi’ (foreigners)

Earlier on Saturday, the SP chief revealed he had received a challan of Rs 8 lakh for overspeeding by vehicles in his convoy.

“Yesterday, I received a document saying that I have to pay a challan (fine) of Rs 8 lakhs for my car. I didn't even bother to look at the paper again because the government has cameras. My car must have been caught on their cameras, and they issued the challan. Now, in the background of this, the story would be that the system is being run by a BJP leader. I will trace him and find out – and I'm sure he will be from the BJP,” he said.

