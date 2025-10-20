October 21 School Holiday or not?

While Diwali celebrations are sweeping across the nation, students are waiting impatiently to know whether they will have an extended holiday on October 21, 2025. Though Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on October 20, private colleges and schools have planned to give students an extended holiday by closing schools on October 21.

Schools Closed on October 20

In Telangana states, colleges and schools were closed on October 20, 2025, as the government announced it as a public holiday for the festival of Diwali. It provided time to the students to enjoy the festival with their loved ones and family.

October 21 School Holiday Status

But the decision to close schools on October 21 would rest with the institution and the holiday schedule of the state government. A few private and self-governing institutions have already declared that they will be prolonging the vacation up to October 21, providing students with a longer break for festivals.

Resumption of Classes

As per education authorities, institutions that remain closed on October 20 are set to re-open for classes on Wednesday, 22nd October 2025. This would provide students with an opportunity to refresh and return to school revitalized from the celebrations of Diwali.

Points of Note:

Diwali Celebrations: Diwali was observed on 20th October 2025, and certain institutions have made the holiday last up to October 21.

School Holidays: School holidays on October 21 differ from institution to institution and also according to state government policies.

Resumption of Classes: Schools are expected to resume classes on October 22, 2025.

Festive Preparations: Large cities such as Hyderabad are experiencing colorful Diwali preparations with festive fairs and residential areas full of activity.

Best Way to Verify

To verify if your school or college will be closed on October 21, it is best to:

Check Official Websites: Check your school or college's official website for holiday and academic schedule updates.

Contact School Administration: Contact your school administration or teachers in case of any query.

Look for Official Notifications: Keep a lookout for official notifications and announcements from your state government and school authorities.

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