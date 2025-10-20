JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule: January and April Sessions Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 exam schedule, marking a significant milestone for engineering aspirants across the country. According to the tentative schedule, the JEE Main 2026 exams will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026.

Exam Schedule and Application Process

The JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various designated exam centers. The online application link for Session 1 will be activated on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in in October 2025. Candidates are advised to have all their documents, a valid email ID, and mobile number ready to complete the registration process.

Key Dates for JEE Main 2026

Session 1 (January 2026)

- Online Application Submission: October 2025 onwards

- Exam Dates: January 21-30, 2026

Session 2 (April 2026)

- Online Application Submission: Last week of January 2026 onwards

- Exam Dates: April 1-10, 2026

NTA's Initiatives for Aspirants

The NTA is taking several initiatives to make the exam process smoother for aspirants. These include increasing the number of exam cities to provide wider accessibility and making special arrangements for candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD). The agency is committed to ensuring that the exam process is hassle-free and convenient for all candidates.

Preparation Tips for JEE Main 2026

With the exam dates announced, candidates can now plan their preparation strategy. It is essential to create a study plan, practice regularly, and focus on weak areas. Candidates can also refer to the official website for updates and important notifications.

By staying informed and focused, engineering aspirants can prepare themselves for the JEE Main 2026 exams and take a step closer to achieving their dreams.

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