Diwali 2025: Zoho Firecrackers on Sale? Sridhar Vembu’s Viral Post Grabs Attention!

This Diwali brought an unexpected spark of creativity and humor to the internet, thanks to Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu. A photo of firecrackers labeled with the Zoho brand name went viral on social media, blending the excitement of the festive season with a touch of corporate fun.

The image first surfaced online when users spotted firecracker boxes carrying the iconic Zoho logo. The playful idea quickly caught attention, and many began sharing the image with witty captions about how the brand had truly “exploded” in popularity this festive season. Sridhar Vembu joined in on the fun by sharing the post himself, wishing everyone a happy Diwali and adding a cheerful note to the viral moment.

What made the post particularly endearing was the connection it drew to Zoho’s roots. The mention of Tenkasi, the small Tamil Nadu town that houses one of Zoho’s rural offices, gave the post a personal and cultural touch. Many also noted the clever nod to Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu’s famous hub for firecracker production, making the viral photo both humorous and locally resonant.

Social media users were quick to respond with admiration and amusement. Many commented that the sight of Zoho-branded fireworks showed how deeply the company had integrated into Indian culture. Some even joked that when firecracker makers start copying your logo, it’s proof that your business has truly made an impact.

The viral moment also reflected a refreshing side of corporate culture - one that embraces lightheartedness during a time of celebration. It reminded audiences that even major tech brands, often associated with serious innovation and productivity, can connect with people through humor and festive cheer.

For Zoho, the post symbolized more than just a meme-worthy Diwali moment. It captured the essence of an Indian company that proudly balances global ambition with local identity. In a season that celebrates light, togetherness, and joy, the sight of Zoho-branded firecrackers added an extra burst of color, a reminder that celebration can come from even the most unexpected places.