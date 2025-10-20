Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya: UP Govt Aims for New World Record with 26 Lakh Diyas

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh — The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a spectacular celebration this Diwali as Deepotsav 2025 lit up the ghats of the Saryu river in a grand display of devotion and cultural grandeur. This year, the festival attempted to set a new Guinness World Record by lighting over 2.6 million diyas, a feat that mesmerized thousands of devotees and visitors who flocked to the city to witness the historic event.

Addressing the celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Every diya reminds us that truth can be troubled but never defeated.” His words resonated deeply with the devotees, reflecting the spiritual essence of Diwali, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

The 2025 edition of Deepotsav holds special significance as it is the first major Diwali celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir, drawing millions of pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Preparations for the event were meticulous, involving around 33,000 volunteers who arranged the earthen lamps across 56 ghats along the Saryu river, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle.

Apart from the dazzling diyas, the festivities featured a 3D projection mapping show, laser displays, and a drone show that narrated the epic story of the Ramayana, captivating audiences of all ages. Cultural performances, devotional music, and local cuisine stalls added to the festive spirit, making it a truly immersive experience for visitors.

Deepotsav 2025 not only highlighted Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage but also emphasized the city’s role as a spiritual and tourism hub. With millions celebrating and participating, the event has set a benchmark for Diwali celebrations across the country.