October 16 School Holiday or not?

With October 16 nearing, children and parents are looking forward to knowing whether schools will be open or closed. Although there are some states which have announced holidays due to festivals or special occasions, other states will run as scheduled. A rundown of school holidays on October 16, 2025, is provided below:

Schools Closed for Festivals and Special Events

Karnataka: Karnataka schools will be closed between October 8 to 18 as part of a continuos Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey. The holiday has been extended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to enable teachers to finish conducting the survey, which has been delayed. Hence, October 16 is included in the break, and Karnataka students will enjoy a holiday.

Rajasthan: Diwali holidays in Rajasthan run from October 13 to October 24. With a 12-day festive break, October 16 is a school holiday for students and teachers across the state.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools across Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on October 16 due to Prime Minister Modi’s visit. This special one-day closure affects all government and aided schools, allowing students and staff to accommodate security and logistical arrangements.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Diwali holidays run from October 20 to October 23. October 16 is a regular working day for the majority of districts.

Bihar: Bihar schools will begin their Diwali break on October 18. Therefore, October 16 should be an ordinary school day unless announced otherwise by local authorities.

Telangana: Schools in Telangana will run normally on October 16, with no holidays planned for festivals or other activities.

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division): Some schools close at times during unseasonal weather, but at present, October 16 is likely to be a working day in most regions.

Holiday Highlights Across India

For October 16, 2025, school holidays in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh will be for students because of festival timings, continuous surveys, and the Prime Minister's visit. Contrarily, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and most other states will operate as usual.

Mid-October usually experiences Diwali and other festival holidays starting off later in the month, so parents need to find out from local schools or district offices of education if any news is available. Some areas might release early or extra closures depending on local affairs or administrative prerogatives.

Conclusion

On October 16, 2025, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh students can have a holiday, but normal school days will prevail in most other states. Parents are requested to keep up with official notifications for holiday planning, school events, and festival preparations accordingly