October 10 - October 13: Dussehra holidays for schools declared in these states!

Oct 08, 2024, 16:54 IST
It is a festival month, after all! With Navratri Durga Puja and Dussehra just around the corner, students and parents were all looking forward to the school holidays. This year, Ashtami and Navami coincided on the same day, so there needs to be clarity about the Dussehra festival date. This year, Dasara falls on October 12. 

Most of the states in North India, like UP, Delhi, Bihar, and so on, will be closed from October 10 to 12 for Dussehra. And since October 13 is a Sunday, that's an extra day off! Students can enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday, October 10, to Sunday, October 13.

But that's not all! Some schools give the students a whole week of holiday time from October 7 to 13 to join in on the celebrations. Check with your school for its holidays.

