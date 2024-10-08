Aakash Ahuja tells why he loves playing an evolving character

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Aakash Ahuja, who is seen playing the lead role in Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s “Badall Pe Paon Hai”, says he enjoy playing a character who evolves over time because it gives viewers a chance to connect on a deeper level.

He said, “I think both types of roles (long and short term) have their own appeal. A short and impactful character can create a memorable moment that sticks with the audience, but a long-term character allows for more depth and growth.”

“Personally, I enjoy playing a character who evolves over time because it gives the viewers a chance to connect with them on a deeper level.”

Talking about all the characters in “Badall Pe Paon Hai”, he said: “Whether big or small—contribute meaningfully to the story and its message.”

“Badall Pe Paon Hai” is based around a woman with big dreams for herself and how she battles the obstacles she faces while trying to give her family a better life.

Aakash feels that his show is doing more than just entertaining.

He said: “It’s inspiring people to reflect on their own lives and decisions. One thing I’m proud of is how we are motivating both men and women to support each other, especially in their dreams and goals.”

The actor said he has “received messages” from viewers who’ve been touched by the way the show’s characters handle challenges.

Said the actor: “Especially how we show respect and equality in relationships. Also, we aim to inspire young girls to pursue education and follow their dreams, no matter what challenges they face.”

How does the show stand apart?

“Badall Pe Paon Hai stands out because it brings a balance between family drama and personal growth. It’s not just about relationships but also about individual journeys,” he said.

“The lead female character’s fight for education and independence makes the show unique and inspiring. As the male lead, my character’s support for her dreams also adds a fresh dynamic compared to traditional portrayals of men on TV. Our show offers a modern take on relationships while staying rooted in core values,” Aakash ended.

