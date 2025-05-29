NTR Health University Opens B.Sc Nursing Admissions for 2025–26: Key Dates and Details

May 29, 2025, 11:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

NTR University of Health Sciences, located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is inviting online applications for admission into the four-year B.Sc (Nursing) course for the academic year 2025–26. Through this process, students can gain admission into Government Nursing Colleges, Private Un-aided, Non-Minority, and Minority Nursing Colleges across the state.

Key Details:

  • Course: B.Sc Nursing (4 years)
  • Total Seats Available: 13,726

Eligibility:

  • Intermediate (Bi.P.C)/10+2 pass with a minimum of 45% marks
  • Science group with English as a compulsory subject
  • Age Limit: Candidate must have completed 17 years of age as of 31st December 2025
  • Mode of Selection: Based on Computer-Based Online Entrance Test

Exam Pattern:

  • Online entrance exam (Nursing CET) for 100 marks
  • Objective type, duration of 2 hours
  • Based on Intermediate Bi.P.C syllabus
  • Subjects: Nursing Aptitude, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English (20 marks each)
  • The test will be conducted in both English and Telugu mediums

Application Details:

  • Application Mode: Online
  • Application Fee:
  • Rs. 1180 for OC candidates
  • Rs. 944 for BC/SC/ST candidates

Important Dates:

  • Start of Applications: May 28, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: June 20, 2025
  • Entrance Exam Date: July 6, 2025
  • Hall Ticket Download: From June 25, 2025
  • Release of Preliminary Key: July 7, 2025
  • Objection Window on Answer Key: July 7 to July 9, 2025

For further details and to apply, visit the official website of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences.

                                                   


Read More:

Tags: 
NTR Health University
Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
Back to Top