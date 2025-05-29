NTR Health University Opens B.Sc Nursing Admissions for 2025–26: Key Dates and Details
NTR University of Health Sciences, located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is inviting online applications for admission into the four-year B.Sc (Nursing) course for the academic year 2025–26. Through this process, students can gain admission into Government Nursing Colleges, Private Un-aided, Non-Minority, and Minority Nursing Colleges across the state.
Key Details:
- Course: B.Sc Nursing (4 years)
- Total Seats Available: 13,726
Eligibility:
- Intermediate (Bi.P.C)/10+2 pass with a minimum of 45% marks
- Science group with English as a compulsory subject
- Age Limit: Candidate must have completed 17 years of age as of 31st December 2025
- Mode of Selection: Based on Computer-Based Online Entrance Test
Exam Pattern:
- Online entrance exam (Nursing CET) for 100 marks
- Objective type, duration of 2 hours
- Based on Intermediate Bi.P.C syllabus
- Subjects: Nursing Aptitude, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English (20 marks each)
- The test will be conducted in both English and Telugu mediums
Application Details:
- Application Mode: Online
- Application Fee:
- Rs. 1180 for OC candidates
- Rs. 944 for BC/SC/ST candidates
Important Dates:
- Start of Applications: May 28, 2025
- Last Date to Apply: June 20, 2025
- Entrance Exam Date: July 6, 2025
- Hall Ticket Download: From June 25, 2025
- Release of Preliminary Key: July 7, 2025
- Objection Window on Answer Key: July 7 to July 9, 2025
For further details and to apply, visit the official website of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences.