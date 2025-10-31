November 1 School Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Update

As November begins, students and parents across India are curious to know whether November 1, 2025, will be a school holiday. According to official announcements from most state education departments, tomorrow will be a regular working day for schools and colleges in almost all parts of the country, except in Haryana, where Haryana Day will be observed.

Haryana Schools to Remain Closed on November 1

In Haryana, schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed on Saturday, November 1, 2025, to celebrate Haryana Day. The day marks the state’s formation in 1966, when Haryana was carved out of the larger Punjab region. To commemorate the occasion, the state organizes cultural events, parades, and official ceremonies highlighting Haryana’s history, culture, and achievements.

Students across the state will enjoy a holiday, and various schools are expected to conduct Haryana Day programs either before or after the holiday to promote awareness about the state’s heritage.

Regular School Day in Other States

Outside Haryana, November 1 is not a public or academic holiday. Schools and educational institutions in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal will operate as usual.

Even in states observing foundation days — such as Kerala Piravi in Kerala and Karnataka Rajyotsava in Karnataka — the holiday is usually applicable only to government offices, and most private and CBSE schools continue to function normally, unless a local notice specifies otherwise.

Summary

To sum up, November 1, 2025, will be a regular school day across most of India, except in Haryana, where schools will remain closed in honor of Haryana Day. Students in other states should plan to attend classes as usual, since there are no national festivals or regional holidays falling on this date.

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