BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Now at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Final Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now download the final answer key directly from the Commission’s official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Along with the final answer key, BPSC has also made the candidates’ OMR sheets available online. These can be viewed and downloaded from the official portal until November 8, 2025.

If candidates notice any discrepancies or have objections regarding their OMR sheets, they can raise their concerns by sending an email to examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in before the deadline.

How to Download BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website — bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link titled “BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025.”

The final answer key PDF will open in a new tab.

Check and download the answer key for your reference.

Take a printout for future use.

The BPSC 71st Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on September 13, 2025, across multiple exam centres in Bihar. The exam consisted of objective-type multiple-choice questions and was held for a duration of two hours.

BPSC 71st Prelims Final Answer Key 2025 — Direct Link

Click here to download the BPSC 71st Final Answer Key 2025

The release of the final answer key marks the completion of the preliminary stage of the BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination, which aims to recruit candidates for various administrative posts in the Bihar state government.

Candidates can expect the BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 to be announced soon after the completion of the OMR verification process.