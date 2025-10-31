RBI Holiday Calendar November 2025: Complete List of Bank Closures Across Indian States
As November 2025 begins, several states across India are set to observe regional bank holidays marking local festivals and important cultural events. While banking services will continue as usual in most parts of the country, certain regions will see branch closures on select days for occasions such as Kannada Rajyothsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and other traditional celebrations.
Customers planning in-branch visits are advised to check the state-specific holiday schedule to avoid inconvenience.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are regular working days unless specified as a holiday in the RBI calendar.
Bank Holidays in November 2025
November 1, 2025 (Saturday)
- Karnataka: Closed for Kannada Rajyothsava
- Uttarakhand: Closed for Igas-Bagwal
- Other States: Banks will function normally
November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)
Banks will remain closed across several states on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.
Closed States:
- Mizoram
- Maharashtra
- Madhya Pradesh
- Odisha
- Chandigarh
- Uttarakhand
- Telangana
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Jammu & Srinagar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Nagaland
- West Bengal
- New Delhi
- Chhattisgarh
- Jharkhand
- Himachal Pradesh
November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Meghalaya: Banks closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival
November 7, 2025 (Friday)
- Meghalaya: Banks closed for the Wangala Festival
November 8, 2025 (Saturday)
- Karnataka: Banks closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi
- All India: Banks closed as it is the second Saturday
Summary of November Bank Holidays
- November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava / Igas-Bagwal
- November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Rahas Purnima
- November 6: Nongkrem Dance Festival
- November 7: Wangala Festival
- November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanthi / Second Saturday
Even though online banking services, ATMs, and mobile apps will continue to function seamlessly during these holidays, customers planning branch visits or cheque transactions should plan accordingly to avoid last-minute issues.
Source: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – Holiday Calendar 2025