RBI Holiday Calendar November 2025: Complete List of Bank Closures Across Indian States

As November 2025 begins, several states across India are set to observe regional bank holidays marking local festivals and important cultural events. While banking services will continue as usual in most parts of the country, certain regions will see branch closures on select days for occasions such as Kannada Rajyothsava, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and other traditional celebrations.

Customers planning in-branch visits are advised to check the state-specific holiday schedule to avoid inconvenience.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are regular working days unless specified as a holiday in the RBI calendar.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Karnataka: Closed for Kannada Rajyothsava

Uttarakhand: Closed for Igas-Bagwal

Other States: Banks will function normally

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Banks will remain closed across several states on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

Closed States:

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Telangana

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Jammu & Srinagar

Uttar Pradesh

Nagaland

West Bengal

New Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Meghalaya: Banks closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival

November 7, 2025 (Friday)

Meghalaya: Banks closed for the Wangala Festival

November 8, 2025 (Saturday)

Karnataka: Banks closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi

All India: Banks closed as it is the second Saturday

Summary of November Bank Holidays

November 1: Kannada Rajyothsava / Igas-Bagwal

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima / Rahas Purnima

November 6: Nongkrem Dance Festival

November 7: Wangala Festival

November 8: Kanakadasa Jayanthi / Second Saturday

Even though online banking services, ATMs, and mobile apps will continue to function seamlessly during these holidays, customers planning branch visits or cheque transactions should plan accordingly to avoid last-minute issues.

Source: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – Holiday Calendar 2025