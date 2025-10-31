Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heroics Trigger Ticket Price Surge for India vs South Africa Final!

The atmosphere around women’s cricket in India has reached fever pitch, but for many fans, the excitement of seeing Team India in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Final has turned into frustration. Ticket prices for the much-anticipated India vs South Africa final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai have skyrocketed following Jemimah Rodrigues’ match-winning innings that sent India into the championship clash.

The image above, showing the official ticket layout for the DY Patil Stadium, captures the staggering surge in ticket costs. The prices, displayed across various sections, now range from Rs.8,466 in the outer stands to an eye-watering Rs.1,77,850 for premium VIP seating.

Sections in the B, C, and D stands show only a handful of tickets left, while exclusive zones like VIP A L1 and VIP B L1 have seats priced higher than any previous women’s cricket event in India. Even mid-tier categories such as sections H, I, and J now fall between Rs.12,000 and Rs.14,000, making it difficult for regular fans to afford an entry.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, calling the ticket prices “exorbitant” and “unfair to the very supporters who made this journey possible.” Many pointed out that the demand soared moments after India’s thrilling semifinal victory over Australia, where Jemimah Rodrigues played a sensational knock that broke the defending champions’ seven-title streak. Her aggressive strokeplay and calm under pressure were central to India’s historic chase, propelling the team into their first ODI World Cup final since 2017.

The DY Patil Stadium, known for its electrifying atmosphere and massive capacity, has become the center of cricketing attention ahead of the final. The seating chart shows most stands turning green and red with limited availability, indicating that tickets are nearly sold out despite the steep rates. With only a few premium and upper-tier tickets remaining, the stadium is expected to be packed with over 45,000 spectators on match day.

While many fans remain disheartened by the soaring costs, others argue that the surge reflects the unprecedented popularity of women’s cricket in India. Jemimah’s heroic innings has not only changed the course of the tournament but has also elevated the sport’s commercial value and audience pull.

As Team India prepares to face South Africa under the floodlights of Navi Mumbai, the stakes could not be higher. The women in blue carry the hopes of an entire nation, while the ticket surge stands as proof of a historic shift - women’s cricket in India has finally arrived on the grandest stage.