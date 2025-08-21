Noida, Greater Noida Schools Holiday Today, August 21: Here is Why

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has ordered a one-day closure of all schools in Noida, Greater Noida, and surrounding areas on Thursday, August 21, in view of the annual Guru Dronacharya fair at Dankaur.

The directive covers both government and private institutions, with officials citing student safety and heavy crowd management as the primary reasons for the move.

Large Gatherings Expected

The Guru Dronacharya fair, held annually at the historic temple in Dankaur, draws thousands of devotees and visitors from the district as well as neighbouring regions. Authorities anticipate high footfall and increased vehicular congestion around the venue, raising concerns about student travel and public safety.

“Closing schools for the day will help reduce traffic pressure and minimise risks for children commuting during peak hours of the fair,” officials said.

Advisory Issued to Parents

Parents and school administrations have been informed of the holiday through official notices. Schools have advised students and guardians not to attempt attending classes on the declared holiday. Regular classes will resume on Friday, August 22.

The fair will feature religious rituals, cultural programmes, and community events. While crowd-control and traffic-management measures are being deployed, the administration has urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel around Dankaur.

Focus on Public Safety

Police, traffic personnel, and civic authorities will be on duty to regulate movement near the temple and adjoining roads. The district administration stressed that the closure reflects its commitment to ensuring student safety amid the large gatherings expected.

Residents and parents have been advised to follow official updates and plan their schedules accordingly on August 21.