Sadia Khateeb shoots for new project in Kashmir: I am fond of being in a natural environment

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb is back in her hometown Kashmir as she is shooting for her upcoming project amidst the picturesque locale and said that the “feeling is absolutely blissful and amazing.”

Born and raised in Kashmir, the actress had shot for her debut film “Shikara” by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on the Kashmiri pandit massacre of 1990.

The story of “Shikara” revolved around the love story of Shanti and Shiv Dhar, who are Kashmiri Pandits in the backdrop of the Massacre of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.The book Our Moon Has Blood Clots by Rahul Pandita has inspired many parts of the movie.

“This is the second time that I am shooting here. The first time was when I was shooting for my debut film, Shikara.. My priorities in life are my family, my hometown, and my work,” Sadia said.

She added: “And I am always fond of nature being a natural environment and I have just got all of it together because of my shoots, which I love the most so yes, the feeling is absolutely blissful and amazing.

Details of the upcoming project are still under wraps.

The actress will next be seen in Omung Kumar’s “Silaa”, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane. It also stars “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karanveer Mehra.

Sadia has also completed shooting for a comedy film alongside Neetu Kapoor. The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut in Hindi films with the 2020 film Shikara.

She next appeared in Raksha Bandhan.

In 2025, Khateeb next appeared alongside John Abraham in The Diplomat.

Talking about “The Diplomat”, a political thriller film directed by Shivam Nair, is set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats.

The story follows an Indian envoy, who launches a high-risk mission across borders to rescue a woman forced into marriage, navigating tense politics and dangerous terrain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.