Nilgiris School Holiday Declared today, August 5 Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Nilgiris district administration has announced a holiday for all schools today (Tuesday), August 5, following a Red Alert warning given by the Chennai Meteorological Department. The alert predicts very heavy rain in the area, which is a danger to student safety.

Safety Precautions

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya has taken the precautionary measure of shutting down schools to safeguard children from possible dangers like landslides and tree falls, which are usual in hilly regions during heavy rainfall. Moreover, all the tourist spots in the Nilgiris have been shut down for the day to prevent visitors from getting into danger.

Emergency Response

The District Emergency Control Center will remain functional 24/7 to handle any emergency that occurs during the heavy rain. Further control centers have been established in RTO and Tahsildar offices to ensure a quick response to any rain-related accidents. The district administration is taking all possible steps to guarantee public safety.

Weather Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Chennai has alerted a number of districts in Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Orange alert has been issued in isolated pockets in the Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, which means there is a possibility of very heavy rain. The residents are cautioned to stay alert and observe safety protocols while avoiding any possible threats.

Districts Affected

Thirteen districts of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to witness a weather, isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms. The district collectors are coordinating with the meteorological department closely to take necessary precautions for public safety and at any time of an emergency.

