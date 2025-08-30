NEET UG Counselling 2025 Resignation Deadline Extended to September 3
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made a significant notification for candidates who are taking part in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025. The last date for resignations in Round 1 has been revised to September 3, 2025, at 5 PM. This notification will benefit candidates who have completed the admissions process and want to withdraw from their seat and claim a refund on their security deposit.
Key Highlights of NEET UG Counselling 2025
The NEET UG Counselling 2025 is an important process for admissions to medical and dental courses in India. The following are some of the highlights:
- Exam Name: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
- Event Name: NEET UG Counselling 2025
- Board Name: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
- Academic Year: 2025-26
- Official Website: mcc.nic.in
- Stream: Medical and Dental
- Programs: MBBS, BDS
- Level: Undergraduate
- Scale: National and State-wise Quota
Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2025
Candidates should have the following documents in hand for the counselling procedure:
- NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
- Class 10th and 12th marksheets
- Birth certificate
- Category certificate (if required)
- Domicile certificate (for State Quota seats only)
- Passport-size photographs
- Migration certificate (if required)
- Medical fitness certificate
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Update
The MCC has not released the dates for Round 2 registration. Previously, they were supposed to start from August 29, 2025, but the new resignation deadline might affect the schedule. Candidates should check the website from time to time for any changes.
How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2
As soon as the dates are released, eligible candidates may register online by following the steps:
- Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' link
- Scroll down and click on the NEET UG 2025 Registration link
- Fill in your details and set up a password
- Submit the registration form and remit the registration fee
- Save the confirmation page and save the form for future reference
By following the latest developments and paying close attention to the registration process, candidates can make the counselling process trouble-free.