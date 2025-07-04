Muharram 2025 School Holiday: Which States Will Be Closed on July 7?

The Indian Muharram holiday will likely be on July 6th or July 7th, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. Since the Islamic calendar is lunar, it determines the dates of significant Islamic events like Muharram. Therefore, the holiday's actual date is yet to be determined and will be known only upon the sighting of the moon.

Will Offices and Schools be Closed on July 7th?

If the moon is visible on the night of July 6th, Muharram will be observed on July 7th, which is a Monday. Under such a scenario, schools and offices in Muslim-populated states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal are sure to be closed. If the moon is visible beforehand, Muharram will be observed on July 6th, which is a Sunday, and the schools and offices are unlikely to be hit.

Significance of Muharram in Islam

Muharram is the Islamic calendar's first month and is regarded as a holy month. The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, holds special importance for Shia Muslims who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's grandson. Muslim people celebrate this day with prayers, processions, and mourning rituals.

School Calendar and Holiday Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released its academic calendar for 2025-26, which includes Muharram as a holiday on July 6th. However, this date is subject to change based on the moon sighting. Parents and students are advised to check with their schools and local authorities for updates on the holiday schedule.

States Likely to Observe the Holiday

Muslim-dominated states will most probably celebrate the Muharram festival on July 7th if the moon is sighted in that manner. This will be announced by the state or district governments after discussing with religious officials and leaders.

Waiting for the Moon Sighting

The ultimate decision on the Muharram holiday date will be taken after sighting the moon. Until then, it remains uncertain, and individuals are anxiously waiting for confirmation of the holiday date. Once the date is confirmed, schools, colleges, and offices will make arrangements accordingly.

Also read: July 2025 Holidays Telangana: Muharram, Bonalu, and Full List Revealed!