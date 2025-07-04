‘Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc’ to release in India this October

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced the release date for "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" in India. The animated drama based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series will be released in India on October 31st this year.

Revealing the release date, the makers wrote on their official IG, "Lock in. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is coming exclusively to cinemas 31 October 2025."

Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, "Chainsaw Man" is scheduled to be out in Japanese theatres on September 19. With the international premiere of the film commencing on September 24, it is expected to reach the U.S. audience on October 29.

"Chainsaw Man" revolves around Denji, who worked as a Devil Hunter for the Yakuza to pay off the debt he had inherited from his parents. However, when Yakuza betrays him, he has him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji to save his life. Fusing the two together an unstoppable Chainsaw Man comes into existence. In this brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze enters his world, while Denji faces his deadliest battle.

Backed by MAPPA, "Chainsaw Man" is part of an expanding anime series adaptation of Fujimoto’s manga. The primary season of the anime series available on Crunchyroll premiered back in 2022.

"Chainsaw Man" will trace the journey from when Denji meets Reze, a mysterious new character.

The makers have also released a new trailer from the flick including the theme song "Iris Out" by Kenshi Yonezu. For the unversed, Yonezu also provided the opening theme "Kick Back".

Additionally, the makers have also announced a couple of new voice cast members — Hidenori Takahashi (Public Safety Devil Hunter Section 2), Kenji Akabane (Nomo), Kenji Nomura (Unnamed character pursuing Denji), and Eri Kitamura (Typhoon Devil).

