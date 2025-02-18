MP School and Anganwadi Holidays 2025: Check Dates Here

Madhya Pradesh government has given the holiday list for Anganwadi centres and schools in the state for 2025. According to the Women and Child Development Ministry's directives, beneficiaries of Anganwadi are eligible to get supplementary nutrition on 300 days a year.

Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar in Damoh district has issued local holidays on these dates:

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 14: Holi

March 19: Rang Panchami

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

May 12: Buddha Purnima

June 7: Eid-ul-Zuha

August 9: Raksha Bandhan

August 16: Janmashtami

September 30: Durga Ashtami

October 10: Karva Chauth

October 20: Diwali

November 15: Birsa Munda Jayanti

December 25: Christmas Day

Likewise, in Ashoknagar district, Collector Subhash Kumar Dwivedi has announced holidays for Anganwadi centres on the following dates:

February 26: Mahashivratri

March 13: Local holiday

March 14: Holi

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr

June 7: Eid-ul-Zuha

August 9: Raksha Bandhan

August 16: Janmashtami

August 26: Local holiday

August 27: Local holiday

October 1: Local holiday

October 20: Diwali

October 23: Bhaidooj

Apart from these holidays, Madhya Pradesh schools will also celebrate the following holidays:

Summer break: May 1 to June 30

Diwali break: October 20 to November 3

Winter break: December 25 to January 1

These holidays will give Anganwadi workers, school children, and teachers a much-needed respite and a chance to celebrate different festivals and events.

