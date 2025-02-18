MP School and Anganwadi Holidays 2025: Check Dates Here
Madhya Pradesh government has given the holiday list for Anganwadi centres and schools in the state for 2025. According to the Women and Child Development Ministry's directives, beneficiaries of Anganwadi are eligible to get supplementary nutrition on 300 days a year.
Collector Sudhir Kumar Kochar in Damoh district has issued local holidays on these dates:
February 26: Mahashivratri
March 14: Holi
March 19: Rang Panchami
March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr
May 12: Buddha Purnima
June 7: Eid-ul-Zuha
August 9: Raksha Bandhan
August 16: Janmashtami
September 30: Durga Ashtami
October 10: Karva Chauth
October 20: Diwali
November 15: Birsa Munda Jayanti
December 25: Christmas Day
Likewise, in Ashoknagar district, Collector Subhash Kumar Dwivedi has announced holidays for Anganwadi centres on the following dates:
February 26: Mahashivratri
March 13: Local holiday
March 14: Holi
March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr
June 7: Eid-ul-Zuha
August 9: Raksha Bandhan
August 16: Janmashtami
August 26: Local holiday
August 27: Local holiday
October 1: Local holiday
October 20: Diwali
October 23: Bhaidooj
Apart from these holidays, Madhya Pradesh schools will also celebrate the following holidays:
Summer break: May 1 to June 30
Diwali break: October 20 to November 3
Winter break: December 25 to January 1
These holidays will give Anganwadi workers, school children, and teachers a much-needed respite and a chance to celebrate different festivals and events.
Also read: Andhra Pradesh Government Holiday on February 27 for MLC elections!