May 6 Schools Holiday or not?

While summer vacations begin in different states in India, both students and parents are wondering if May 6 is a holiday for schools. Here are the summer holiday timetables of different states:

States Where Summer Holidays Are Currently On

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays started on April 24.

Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh: Summer breaks started on April 25.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh: Summer holidays began on May 1, so tomorrow, May 6, will be a holiday for schools in these states.

States without Summer Holidays

For schools in states that have not announced summer holidays, tomorrow, May 6, will be a normal working day. With no festivals or special events, schools will run according to their routine.

Colleges

If you are a college student, it is advisable to consult your college authorities to determine whether there are any holidays or special occasions planned for May 6. College holidays may differ from one institution to another based on their policies.

In short, whether May 6 is a school holiday or not depends on the state and the summer holiday schedule. If you're not sure, it's always best to ask your school or college administration to confirm.

