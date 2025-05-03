May 4: Holiday for Schools Due to This Reason
May 4 is not a school holiday since it's a Sunday, which is an ordinary weekly holiday. Nonetheless, most states in India have announced summer holidays for schools, which might take more than a week. Let's examine some of the states that have already started their summer holidays:
States with Summer Holidays
- Telangana: Telangana's summer holidays typically begin in May and continue for a month. Even though the 2025 dates are not confirmed, schools normally close for summer in early May.
- Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh's schools typically get their summer breaks from May to June, but the dates vary every year.
- Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu's summer break usually begins in mid-April and continues for around a month.
- Maharashtra: Summer holidays in Maharashtra usually fall in the period between late April to early June.
- Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh schools' summer holidays typically start in May and extend for around a month.
- Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh schools usually go on summer vacation in May and June.
- Rajasthan: Summer holidays in Rajasthan usually commence in May and extend for around a month.
It's also important to note that the specific dates of summer holidays will differ from state to state and school board to school board. If you want information about a specific school or area, I would suggest you contact the concerned authorities or school administration for the latest information.
