May 4: Holiday for Schools Due to This Reason

May 4 is not a school holiday since it's a Sunday, which is an ordinary weekly holiday. Nonetheless, most states in India have announced summer holidays for schools, which might take more than a week. Let's examine some of the states that have already started their summer holidays:

States with Summer Holidays

Telangana : Telangana's summer holidays typically begin in May and continue for a month. Even though the 2025 dates are not confirmed, schools normally close for summer in early May.

: Telangana's summer holidays typically begin in May and continue for a month. Even though the 2025 dates are not confirmed, schools normally close for summer in early May. Andhra Pradesh : Andhra Pradesh's schools typically get their summer breaks from May to June, but the dates vary every year.

: Andhra Pradesh's schools typically get their summer breaks from May to June, but the dates vary every year. Tamil Nadu : Tamil Nadu's summer break usually begins in mid-April and continues for around a month.

: Tamil Nadu's summer break usually begins in mid-April and continues for around a month. Maharashtra : Summer holidays in Maharashtra usually fall in the period between late April to early June.

: Summer holidays in Maharashtra usually fall in the period between late April to early June. Madhya Pradesh : Madhya Pradesh schools' summer holidays typically start in May and extend for around a month.

: Madhya Pradesh schools' summer holidays typically start in May and extend for around a month. Chhattisgarh : Chhattisgarh schools usually go on summer vacation in May and June.

: Chhattisgarh schools usually go on summer vacation in May and June. Rajasthan: Summer holidays in Rajasthan usually commence in May and extend for around a month.

It's also important to note that the specific dates of summer holidays will differ from state to state and school board to school board. If you want information about a specific school or area, I would suggest you contact the concerned authorities or school administration for the latest information.

Also read: JNTU PhD Scholars to Get Jackpot: Rs 76 Lakh Support from Centre