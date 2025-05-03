JNTU PhD Scholars to Get Jackpot: Rs 76 Lakh Support from Centre

The Central Government has extended financial support to full-time PhD scholars at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) under the prestigious Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme.

According to an official order issued by Sudeep Kumar Bansal, a representative of the Digital India Corporation (DIC), JNTU has been selected to implement this scheme starting from the 2025–26 academic year.

As part of the initiative, two full-time PhD candidates from JNTU will receive a total financial assistance of ₹76.62 lakh over a period of five years. The move is aimed at encouraging advanced research and innovation in emerging technologies.

This selection is seen as a major recognition for JNTU and is expected to further boost the university’s research capabilities in the coming years.