Driving Licence Test to Get Tougher in Telangana with New Simulator System

Getting a driving licence in Telangana is about to become more challenging. The Transport Department is preparing to introduce a simulator-based driving test to ensure only truly skilled drivers make it through the process.

Currently, applicants are required to drive on H, S, and 8-shaped tracks to qualify for a licence. However, officials have observed that some people are passing the test with the help of brokers or agents, leading to unskilled drivers on the road and causing accidents.

To tackle this issue, the department is introducing a driving simulator system. The simulator includes steering, clutch, brake, and gear controls—just like a real car. Candidates will face realistic driving conditions such as vehicles appearing on screen, changing weather conditions, and other road scenarios.

Applicants must pass the simulator test before being allowed to take the actual track test. This step is aimed at checking the driver’s reflexes, judgment, and control in a virtual setting, ensuring better road safety.

The new system is expected to be implemented soon across driving test centers in the state. Officials believe this will reduce the influence of middlemen and promote responsible driving among licence seekers.

The Transport Department sees this as a major reform to curb accidents caused by untrained drivers and improve overall traffic safety standards.