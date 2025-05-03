HIT 3 U.S. Box Office: Nani’s Stardom Overtakes Prabhas and Allu Arjun?

Telugu cinema and its heroes have always enjoyed a stellar run in the overseas market, especially in the United States. Typically, it is Hindi cinema that dominates the American box office. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn enjoy massive stardom here. In Tollywood, Mahesh Babu has consistently captivated the U.S. box office, and most of his films have performed exceptionally well.

Recently, the achievement of earning $1 million is regarded as a key indicator of a film's success in the American box office, and Mahesh Babu stands out as 12 of his films have achieved a gross of more than $1 million in the U.S.

If you believe that Jr.NTR, Pawan Kalyan, or Allu Arjun will be the next hero to achieve significant popularity at the American box office, that may not be the case. Nani is the hero with the second most $1 million grossers at the American box office. So far the actor has managed to make 10 films that have grossed more than a million dollars at the U.S. box office.

With HIT: The Third Case, Nani has achieved an unprecedented feat, bringing him closer to Mahesh Babu. Ever since the advanced sales have opened for HIT 3, the numbers have been staggering, and as a result, the movie was touted to easily gross $1 million. The same happened, and now, HIT 3 is aiming for a $2 million run at the American box office.

If this happens, Nani achieves what no one could, and his stardom in America goes to newer heights. Even the likes of Prabhas and Allu Arjun have less than $1 million grossers at the U.S. box office. Prabhas managed to act in seven movies, which amassed a total of more than $1 million, whereas Allu Arjun managed to act in five such movies.

Overall, Nani's popularity abroad is immense and continues to grow with each new film. After HIT 3, the actor is coming up with Paradise, and the expectations have already skyrocketed on the film owing to the success of HIT: The Third Case.