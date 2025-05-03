May 2025 School Holidays: Great Relief to Students This Summer 2025

Many states have already started announcing summer holidays for schools due to rising temperatures and heatwaves. Some states have also changed school timings to keep students safe from the heat. Here's a look at when schools will be closed in different states and when they’ll reopen.

States Where Holidays Have Been Announced:

So far, summer vacation has been officially announced in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Himachal Pradesh. More states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana are expected to declare holidays soon.

Most schools will remain closed during May and June for the summer break. In some places, school timings have also been adjusted.

State-wise Summer Vacation Dates:

Madhya Pradesh:

Summer break for students is from May 1 to June 15, while teachers will get holidays from May 1 to May 31. This applies to both government and private schools.

Chhattisgarh:

Students will have summer holidays from April 25 to June 15. Teachers, however, will continue with their duties.

Delhi:

Summer vacation will run from May 11 to June 30. Teachers need to report back to school from June 28.

Jharkhand:

The holidays will be from May 22 to June 4, extended by two days due to the intense heat. Earlier, they were set to end on June 2.

Tamil Nadu:

Classes 1–5: April 22 to June 1

Classes 6–9: April 25 to June 1

Class 10: April 15 to June 1

Himachal Pradesh:

Summer holidays will be from July 12 to August 12 (32 days). Earlier, it was 38 days starting from June 22.

Some districts like Nalagarh, Fatehpur, Nagarota Surian, Indora, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, and Una will have their holidays from June 1 to June 30.

Also, four holidays in April have been canceled and replaced with a break from June 1 to June 8.

Important School Closures in May 2025:

May 4 – First Sunday

May 8 – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (in some states)

May 9 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti (in several states)

May 11 – Second Sunday

May 12 – Buddha Purnima (Vesak)

May 18 – Third Sunday

May 24 – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti

May 25 – Fourth Sunday

May 30 – Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Ji