BJP President Nadda reviews party's strategy for 2026 TN Assembly elections

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Minister, J.P. Nadda on Saturday reviewed the party’s preparedness for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections during his one-day visit to Chennai.

Nadda chaired a state core group meeting, where he urged senior party functionaries to immediately commence groundwork for the upcoming elections, while also strengthening the party’s organisational structure, a senior leader said.

The meeting was presided over by Tamil Nadu BJP President and Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagendran.

Key leaders in attendance included national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy, state co-convener H. Raja, national Mahila Morcha President and MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, and former state presidents Pon Radhakrishnan and Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, among others.

It may be recalled that Nainar Nagendran, BJP MLA and former Tamil Nadu minister, was elected as the state unit President on April 12 this year.

His elevation followed the departure of K. Annamalai, who had declared that the party’s goal was to oust the ruling DMK from power in 2026, a mission now entrusted to Nainar Nagendran in alliance with the AIADMK.

Nainar Nagendran’s appointment was formally announced by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who confirmed his unanimous election as state President.

In his address during the transition, Annamalai emphasised that the BJP-AIADMK alliance had a clear and determined path ahead, pledging to “dislodge the evil shakti” of the DMK government in 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the architect of the BJP-AIADMK alliance, had earlier stated that the alliance aimed to establish a coalition government post-election.

HM Shah reaffirmed that the 2026 elections would be contested under the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He also highlighted key electoral issues, including corruption, law and order challenges, and incidents of violence against Dalits and women, accusing the DMK of using contentious issues —such as Sanatan Dharam, delimitation, NEET, and the three-language policy — to divert public attention.

Senior BJP leaders noted that following the revival of the alliance with the AIADMK, the morale of party cadres and local leaders has been reinvigorated as preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Assembly polls.

