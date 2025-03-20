March 22 Schools holiday in Karnataka due to Bandh?

A holiday for the schools in Karnataka is expected to be announced on March 22, as the state gets ready for a bandh organized by pro-Kannada groups. But some schools have gone for a 'wait and watch' policy, and have not made a formal announcement yet on declaring a holiday.

The bandh comes at a critical exam period with SSLC exams beginning from March 21. While there are no SSLC exams on March 22, there are lower-class exams that day. The Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools in Karnataka have confirmed that the exams will go ahead as scheduled since the postponement or cancellation would ruin the schedule of the students.

But transport difficulties are anticipated because cab drivers and autorickshaw operators have also promised to partake in the bandh. Bus services haven't been confirmed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), thereby making it tough for students to travel to school safely.

A few schools have taken a 'wait and watch' policy in mind, pondering alternatives such as re-arranging internal exams or undertaking online courses to cause the least disruptions. Students and parents should remain in close contact with school authorities for periodical information about school functions.

The Karnataka government has not made school closures official, but the issue will be reviewed before a decision is made. The effect of the band on schools will vary based on activity level and safe transportation availability for students.

