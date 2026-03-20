March 21 2026 school holiday in India for Ramadan

March 21, 2026, falls during the holy month of Ramadan, but there is no nationwide school holiday declared in India on this date. Ramadan is observed throughout the month, but holidays are generally not assigned for specific days within the fasting period.

In India, school holidays related to Ramadan are typically granted only on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month. Therefore, March 21 is not recognized as an official holiday across most states.

However, in some regions, particularly areas with a significant Muslim population, local authorities or individual schools may declare a holiday or grant a half-day due to Friday (Jumma) prayers. These decisions are made at the district or institutional level and are not part of a national or state-wide holiday list.

States such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala may see limited or optional closures in select schools, especially minority institutions. At the same time, states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal are expected to continue regular school operations on March 21, as there is no official holiday notification.

Students and parents are advised to check directly with their respective schools for confirmation, as any holiday on March 21 would depend entirely on local administrative decisions rather than a formal government declaration.

Also read: Ramzan Holiday Deferred to March 21; March 20 a Working Day