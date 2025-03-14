March 15 Holiday or not?

Holi, the festival of colours, has finally arrived! Today is Dhulendi Day, March 14th, and the energy is in the air. While the public is preparing to get immersed in the festive fun, others are also curious to know the holiday calendar for the following day, March 15th. Although March 15th has been declared a holiday by some states, others have not. Since the Holi festivals are already on, here is a state-by-state list to assist you in organizing your day:

States with Holiday on March 15:

Uttar Pradesh: Bhai Dooj is a special festival in the state, which will be observed on March 15.

Rajasthan: March 15 is Saturday, which is a weekly holiday in the state.

Telangana: Even though March 14 is a holiday, some schools may opt for half-day schooling or declare an additional holiday on March 15.

Delhi: Even though not formally declared, schools and institutions are likely to remain shut on March 15 due to the celebrations of Holi.

Special Mention: Ladakh and Kargil

Schools in Ladakh and Kargil will be closed until March 15 owing to excessive snowfall. The schools will reopen on March 17 after a long winter vacation.

States with No March 15 Holiday:

Madhya Pradesh: Holi holidays are scheduled on March 13 and 14 in Bhopal and Indore, but not on March 15.

Karnataka: Despite Karnataka observing Holi as a school holiday, traditionally speaking, there is no holiday announced for March 15.

Andhra Pradesh: No holiday has been announced for March 15 in Andhra Pradesh.

Keep in mind that the information above might change and should always be validated by consulting with your institution or state administration.

Also read: Summer Holidays 2025 dates for AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala