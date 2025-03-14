Summer Holidays 2025 dates for AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala

As summer looms near, schools in different states of India are preparing for a much-needed break. Summer vacations are a relief for students, educators, and staff as well, allowing a time to unwind, rejuvenate, and enjoy their hobby or interest. In this article, we'll examine in detail the summer vacation calendars of various states in India, along with other relevant information.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared the summer break for schools in the state, which will start on April 24, 2025, and continue up to June 12, 2025. To reduce the health hazards caused by rising temperatures, schools will run on a half-day basis from March 15, 2025, to April 23, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The vacation during the summer is a good opportunity for both students and staff to relax, refresh themselves, and concentrate on their hobby-related interests. By having a break of close to two months, students get to enjoy hobbies, engage in extracurricular activities, or just use the time spent with their family.

Telangana

The Telangana government has decided that the school summer holidays will start on April 20, 2025. The decision was taken keeping in view the increasing temperatures in the state and the possibility of severe heat waves in the next few weeks. Reports suggest that Telangana is likely to face high temperatures ahead of schedule, so the authorities have decided to initiate the vacation period early. According to the academic schedule, schools must open on June 12, 2025. Yet, the authorities said there is a possibility of revising this plan considering weather factors.

Karnataka

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has officially announced that the summer holidays this year will begin in April and will last until the end of May. According to the department's circular for the previous academic session, the 2025 summer holidays will begin on April 11 and will conclude on May 28, 2025. The announcement is a relief to the students who have been studying hard to prepare for their exams.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released the class 1 to 9 year-end exam dates. Exams will take place from April 8 to April 24 with varying timetables for different classes. Summer break will start on April 22 for classes 1-5 and April 25 for classes 6-9. Schools will reopen on June 2, but if it does not cool down, school reopening may be pushed ahead. The decision will be taken by the School Education Minister with the Chief Minister's consultation.

Kerala

The summer vacations in Kerala are likely to start from April 15, 2025, though the dates have not yet been finalized. Both the parents and students are waiting impatiently for the announcement, which is likely to come soon.

