March 14 School Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise School Working Status

Many students and parents are wondering whether March 14 will be a school holiday. Since the date falls on a Saturday, some people assume schools might remain closed because it is the second Saturday. However, in most states across India, March 14 is expected to be a regular working day for many schools, unless a specific festival, exam schedule, or local government order declares a holiday.

Are Schools Closed on March 14?

Unlike banks, which remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, schools usually follow their own academic calendars. Many private and government schools now follow a five-day or six-day schedule, meaning Saturdays may still have classes.

Since there is no major nationwide festival on March 14, most schools are likely to operate normally.

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Telangana

In Telangana, most schools are expected to function normally on March 14 unless individual institutions declare a holiday due to internal schedules, exams, or local events.

Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will mostly run as usual because there is no official state holiday announced for this date. Government and private institutions are likely to follow their normal Saturday schedule.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, schools typically decide Saturday working days based on academic calendars. Many schools may conduct classes, while some institutions may observe a holiday depending on their internal policies.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala are also expected to remain open on March 14, especially in institutions that follow six-day academic weeks.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, most schools will likely operate normally since there is no government-declared holiday for the date.

Delhi

In the national capital Delhi, many schools follow a five-day week, meaning Saturday may already be a weekly holiday for some institutions. However, this varies by school.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh are expected to function as usual on March 14 unless district administrations issue special orders.

Maharashtra

Educational institutions in Maharashtra are also expected to remain open since no statewide school holiday has been announced for that date.

When Do Schools Usually Declare Holidays?

Schools generally announce holidays during:

Major festivals such as Holi, Eid, Diwali, or Christmas

National holidays like Independence Day and Republic Day

State-specific festivals or regional celebrations

Extreme weather conditions or local administrative orders

Since none of these reasons apply on March 14, most schools across India will continue classes as scheduled.

Conclusion

To sum up, March 14 is not a nationwide school holiday. Although it falls on a Saturday, most schools in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra are expected to operate normally unless individual schools decide otherwise.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for official confirmation, as holiday policies can differ from one institution to another.