Maharashtra Schools Holidays on July 8 and 9 Due to Teachers' Protest

In a major turn of events, schools in Maharashtra will be closed on July 8 and 9, 2025, as a statewide protest by thousands of teachers and non-teaching employees. The protest to demand long outstanding grants and benefits will see a mass rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Background of the Protest

The ongoing fury is a continuation of a 75-day agitation that started in August 2024 when teachers demanded greater financial assistance to aided and partially aided schools. While the state cabinet sanctioned the demands in October 2024, the ultimate solution did not release the promised money, and teachers everywhere are frustrated.

Major Demands of the Teachers

The teachers demand:

Release of pending grants for aided schools on an immediate basis

Economic incentives and assurances guaranteed by the government

Responsibility for fulfilling previous assurances by state authorities

Effect on Parents and Students

Deeper academic disruption is likely to result from the two-day school shutdown, and parents and students are requested to arrange alternative plans. The students can schedule the study plan and other activities for the two days, whereas the parents need to keep monitoring the official websites of their wards' respective schools for official statements.

Next Steps

Should the government not react to the demands of the teachers, the protest can only go in one direction: further. The coming days will tell if the state will revise its resolutions, allot money, or sit down and talk to the teachers' unions.

Tips for Parents and Students

Students can schedule their study routine and activities for the two days

Parents must remain updated with the latest news and announcements

Students, as well as parents, can approach school management in case more clarity on the arrangements is required

Overall, the teachers' protest in Maharashtra depicts the constant conflict between funding and benefits. As the schools continue to be closed on July 8 and 9, students and parents will have to remain updated and adjust to the situation as it arises.

Also read: Kerala School Academic Calendar 2025-26: Exam Dates, Holidays, and Important Events