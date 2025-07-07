Delhi University Releases DU CSAS 2025 Schedule for UG Admissions

The University of Delhi has officially released the schedule for the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025 for undergraduate admissions across all its colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

According to the notice, Phase-II of CSAS-UG 2025 will commence on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Candidates who have already completed Phase-I registration must log in to their dashboard at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to select their preferred program and college combinations. The university has emphasized that preferences should be submitted carefully, as they play a crucial role in the allocation process.

In a significant move, DU has decided to keep both Phase-I and Phase-II open until 11:59 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025. This decision allows fresh applicants to register and existing ones to submit or modify their preferences. After the deadline, the portal will auto-lock the submitted preferences.

Additionally, the Correction Window for Phase-I registered candidates will be available from Sunday, July 6 to Friday, July 11, 2025 (till 11:59 PM). During this period, candidates can edit their application forms, if needed.

Key Dates for DU CSAS-UG 2025

July 6 – July 11, 2025 (till 11:59 PM): Correction Window for Phase-I registered candidates

July 8 – July 14, 2025 (till 11:59 PM): Preference filling for programs and colleges

July 14, 2025 (11:59 PM): Auto-locking of preferences

July 15, 2025 (5 PM): Declaration of Simulated Ranks

July 15 (5 PM) – July 16 (11:59 PM): Preference Change Window

July 19, 2025 (5 PM): First CSAS Allocation List Release

July 28, 2025 (5 PM): Second CSAS Allocation List Release

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official admission portal for updates and ensure timely submission of preferences and corrections.