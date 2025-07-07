Kerala School Academic Calendar 2025-26: Exam Dates, Holidays, and Important Events

The Kerala Education Department has announced the academic calendar of 2025-26, covering important exam and holiday dates. A comprehensive list of the important dates follows:

Exams and Holidays

Onam Exam: The state school Onam examination will take place from August 20 to 27, 2025. Schools will be closed for the Onam holidays after exams, on August 29, and will reopen on September 8.

Christmas Exam: Christmas exams are to be conducted between December 11 and December 18, 2025. Schools are to close for Christmas on December 19 and reopen on December 29 after 10 days of closure.

Plus Two Practical Exams: Plus Two practical exams will start from January 22, 2026.

Plus One and Two Model Exams: Plus One and Two model exams are to be conducted from February 16 to February 23, 2026.

Annual Exams: The annual exams for all classes will be held from March 2 to March 30, 2026. After the exams, schools will be closed for summer vacation on March 31.

Academic Days

The academic calendar prescribes the following number of academic days for each section:

Upper Primary Section: 200 academic days

High Schools: 204 academic days

Lower Primary Section: 198 academic days

Other Important Events

School Youth Festival: The school youth festival of the year 2025-26 will begin in August, with sub-district level festivals in September, district-level festivals in October, and state-level festivals in January 2026.

School Sasthrolsavam (Science Fair): The science fair will begin in August, with sub-district level festivals in September, district-level festivals in October, and state-level festivals in November 2025.

The Kerala Education Department has come up with this academic calendar to maintain a smooth and effective academic year for students in the state. Adhering to this schedule, schools can plan and coordinate their academic activity efficiently.

Also read: TG EAPCET 2025 Web Option Entry Deadline Today: Submit Options for Rank 1 to 50,000