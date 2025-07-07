TG EAPCET 2025 Web Option Entry Deadline Today: Submit Options for Rank 1 to 50,000

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared that the TG EAPCET 2025 web option entry process closes today for candidates having ranks between 1 and 50,000. Such candidates need to opt for their options within the stipulated time so that they can get their desired colleges and branches.

Important Dates for TG EAPCET 2025 Web Option Entry

TSCHE has come out with a rank-wise schedule for web options entry. Candidates ranked between 1 to 50,000 should exercise their options on or before today, July 7. The web options entry link was opened on July 6 at 6:00 pm, and the candidates can log in through the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, and register their preferences.

Key Deadlines

July 7, today, is also the deadline date for the candidates to:

Complete basic information online

Pay processing charges

Schedule a slot for certificate verification

The certificate verification schedule for already slot-booked candidates ends on July 8.

How to Exercise TS EAPCET 2025 Web Option Entry Options

While exercising options, candidates have to take the following steps:

Register and create a password on the official website.

Login and exercise web options within the specified time.

Enter options cautiously in the order of order of preference.

Freeze options once the preferred order is finalized.

Seat Allotment Process

The TSCHE has come up with a phased schedule in order to provide a transparent and fair seat allotment process. Preferential allotment will be provided to higher-ranked students, and candidates can revisit and reorder their choices during the strategic editing window (July 9-10).

Mock Seat Allotment and First Phase Seat Allotment

The TS EAPCET 2025 mock seat allotment result will be announced on July 13, and the first phase result of the seat allotment will be announced on July 18.

Applicants are requested to exercise their options sensibly and strategically so that they can have a higher chance of securing a seat in a better college. THE TS EAPCET 2025 counseling schedule has been published, and applicants can see the dates on the official webpage.

Also read: TG ICET Results 2025 to be Released Today at 3 PM – Check Rank Card at it.tgche.ac.in