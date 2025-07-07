School Holidays: Will Tamil Nadu Get a 3-Day Holiday Starting from July 7? Check Now

School Holidays: Schools and colleges in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on July 7 (Monday) and July 8 (Tuesday), 2025, due to major local temple festivals. However, educational institutions in Chennai and other districts will operate as usual.

District-Wise Holiday Details

Thoothukudi (July 7, Monday):

The holiday has been declared for the Thiruchendur Temple Kudamuzhakkai Festival. All schools and colleges will remain shut. However, students, teachers, and staff involved in government examinations must report as scheduled.

To compensate for this local holiday, Saturday, July 19, will be a working day. More information is expected from the district administration shortly.

Tirunelveli (July 8, Tuesday):

Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed for the Nellaiyappar Gandhimati Amman Temple Chariot Festival.

Will There Be a 3-Day Holiday for Muharram?

Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is expected to fall on Monday, July 7, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. If confirmed, this would result in a 3-day weekend in several states, including Tamil Nadu:

Saturday, July 5

Sunday, July 6

Monday, July 7 (Muharram holiday – subject to confirmation)

While the Tamil Nadu government has tentatively declared a public holiday for Muharram on July 7, the final confirmation will depend on the official moon sighting announcement. A circular is expected if the date is confirmed.

States Likely to Observe Muharram Holiday on July 7:

Telangana

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Delhi

Bihar

Karnataka

And several other states

Local education departments and religious committees are currently coordinating to finalize the holiday schedules. Parents, students, and school authorities are advised to follow official updates and check school-specific notices before making any plans.