Maharashtra School Holidays in August 2025: Complete List of Festivals and Events

As August progresses, Maharashtra erupts into a celebratory mood with a plethora of cultural and religious festivities. With its rich traditions and social zest, the month is particularly important for students, parents, and teachers as schools throughout the state celebrate a range of holidays. With prestigious festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi, and Raksha Bandhan, August is a month of celebration as well as studies for school-going children.

Following is a comprehensive list of school holidays in Maharashtra in August 2025, and an understanding of each event and how it impacts school dates.

School Holidays List:

Raksha Bandhan (Saturday, August 9, 2025): Observing the holy relationship between brothers and sisters, half-day or cultural festivals might be celebrated by some schools, but the majority of schools remain shut as it is a Saturday.

Independence Day (August 15, 2025 - Friday) : A national holiday commemorated with flag hoisting and patriotic programs; schools will be closed after morning activities.

Parsi New Year (Navroz) (August 15, 2025 - Friday): Observed by the Parsis, particularly in Mumbai and Pune, this local festival will be celebrated in a few cities.

Janmashtami (Smarta) / Shri Krishna Jayanti (August 15, 2025 - Friday) : Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, several families will be observing prayers and festivities at home or temples, but it's not an independent holiday this time.

Gopalkala / Dahi Handi (August 16, 2025 - Saturday): A colorful celebration of playful Lord Krishna, numerous urban schools will likely remain closed because of public assembly and road blockades.

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi (27 Aug 2025 - Wednesday): The festival most widely looked forward to in Maharashtra, schools across the state will be shut as families put up Ganesha idols at home and in public pandals, with the festivities going on for 10 days.¹

Tips for Parents:

Check with your child's school regarding any further closures or early releases, particularly during Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav, because of public festivities and traffic diversion.

Be updated through official announcements since schools can issue special circulars with the changed holiday dates.

Organize and make arrangements in advance for your child's studies and activities during these festive seasons.

Through the school holiday calendar, parents can organize quality time with their children and optimize the use of these festive times.

