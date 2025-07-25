Karnataka Schools Switch to Online Classes Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Due to the district administration's decision to declare consecutive holidays in response to the relentless rain, certain schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada have opted to conduct online classes. With schools having remained shut for over a week, the administration aims to minimize the academic impact on students.

Online Learning in Full Swing

Some schools have already initiated online classes for students in high school and above, while others plan to commence after their internal exams conclude. Mount Carmel Central School Principal Sr. Melissa informed parents that online classes would begin after exams, and the response has been positive. However, Bala Vikas English Medium School has chosen not to adopt online classes, citing concerns that it may lead to excessive gadget use among children.

Parents Appreciate Advance Notice

Parents have welcomed the district administration's decision to announce holidays in advance, enabling them to plan their day better. Allen Rebello, a parent from Nagori, expressed relief that this year's advance notice has eliminated the uncertainty of last-minute school closures.

Making Up for Lost Time

The education department plans to hold full-day classes on select Saturdays to compensate for the lost class time. This measure aims to ensure students don't fall behind in their syllabus. SSLC and PUC students will have special classes to make up for the lost time.

Heavy Rainfall Expected to Continue

The region is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration to closely monitor the situation. Schools will continue to assess the situation and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Ensuring Minimal Disruption

The district administration and schools are working together to minimize the disruption caused by the prolonged school closures. With online classes and extra sessions planned, schools aim to keep students on track and ensure a smooth academic year

