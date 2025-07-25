Central Government Announces 30-Day Leave for Elderly Caregivers

In a significant move to support work-life balance and caregiving responsibilities, the Central Government has introduced a new policy offering 30 days of special leave for employees who are responsible for taking care of elderly or terminally ill family members.

This initiative includes a combination of 20 days of earned leave, 8 days of casual leave, and 2 restricted holidays. These can now officially be used by central government employees to provide care for aging family members, a provision that was not clearly defined until now.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the new leave structure and emphasized that it aims to ease the pressure on employees managing personal caregiving duties alongside their professional roles. He further added that this step will benefit not only those caring for the elderly but also employees facing other serious personal health-related obligations.

This policy is expected to bring much-needed relief to thousands of central government employees across the country, enabling them to fulfill their family responsibilities without compromising their job or well-being.

