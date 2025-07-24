What's the Reason Behind Hansika Motwani and Sohael Divorce Rumours?

The Indian film industry has seen several high-profile breakups over the years—some confirmed, others dismissed as mere speculation. The latest celebrity to be at the centre of such buzz is actress Hansika Motwani, who is now facing rumours of separation from her husband, Sohael Khaturiya.

Hansika and Sohael, who tied the knot in December 2022 in a grand wedding ceremony, are reportedly no longer living under the same roof. Multiple reports suggest that Hansika has moved back in with her parents, while Sohael is staying with his family, further fuelling divorce rumours.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted a source close to the couple saying, “When the couple got married, they initially lived with Sohael’s family. But adjusting to a big family setup proved to be a challenge. They later moved into a separate condo in the same building, but the problems seemed to persist.”

Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Hansika has not posted any photos with her husband in recent months. Instead, her recent Instagram activity has featured only her mother, with her last post shared five days ago. The actress has remained completely silent about the ongoing rumours.

Hansika and Sohael’s relationship had previously made headlines due to Sohael’s past marriage to Rinky Bajaj, who was allegedly Hansika’s close friend. However, Hansika had clarified that Sohael was her brother’s best friend and that their relationship blossomed over time.

So far, neither Hansika nor Sohael has issued an official statement regarding the reports of their separation. While fans await clarity, rumours continue to swirl across social media and celebrity gossip forums.