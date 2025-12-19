Karnataka School Winter Holidays 2025-26: Expected Dates and Schedule

With the year-end festive season drawing closer, students and parents across Karnataka are eager to know the likely schedule for school holidays during the winter of the 2025–26 academic year. While northern states usually announce extended winter vacations due to severe cold, Karnataka follows a slightly different holiday pattern.

Based on earlier academic calendars and long-standing trends, schools in Karnataka generally observe brief Christmas holidays in December, followed by a longer winter break after the New Year. Although the Karnataka School Education Department is yet to issue an official notification, tentative dates can be estimated from previous years.

Expected Winter Holiday Pattern in Karnataka Schools

Traditionally, schools in the state remain closed for Christmas celebrations on December 24 and 25. Classes usually resume immediately after Christmas and continue until the end of the year. The main winter vacation is then scheduled to begin in early January.

According to available trends, the winter holidays for the 2025–26 academic year are likely to start on January 1, 2026, and continue for around two weeks. Schools are expected to reopen by mid-January, allowing students sufficient time to rest before the next academic phase begins.

Tentative Karnataka School Winter Holiday Schedule 2025–26

Christmas Eve Holiday: December 24, 2025

Christmas Day Holiday: December 25, 2025

Regular School Days: December 26 to December 31, 2025

Winter Holidays Begin: January 1, 2026

Winter Holidays End: January 15, 2026

Schools Reopen: January 16, 2026

These dates are indicative and subject to change once the official circular is released.

Schools Likely to Observe These Holidays

The winter holiday schedule is expected to apply to:

Government schools under the Karnataka School Education Department

Aided and private schools across the state

CBSE, ICSE, and other board-affiliated schools, depending on their individual academic calendars

Parents and students are advised to stay updated through school notices and official announcements for final confirmation of holiday dates.

As the festive period approaches, the upcoming holidays offer students a welcome break to relax, spend time with family, and return refreshed for the remainder of the academic year.

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