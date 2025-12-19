Premante OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Priyadarshi’s Romantic Comedy Online

Priyadarshi’s romantic comedy Premante, backed by Rana Daggubati along with producers Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang, has now made its way to OTT. The film features Anandhi as the female lead, while popular television anchor Suma returns to the screen in an important role. Premante also marks the directorial debut of Navaneeth Sriram.

After a theatrical run with a four-week window, Premante is now streaming on Netflix, making it accessible to a wider audience. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles, offering viewers multiple language options.

The story revolves around a married couple whose relationship begins with a charming first meeting. As their married life unfolds, the wife becomes increasingly suspicious of her husband’s unusual behaviour, leading to a revelation that reshapes their understanding of love and trust.

Premante is produced under the prestigious banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP), carrying forward the legacy of the late Narayan Das Narang, and is presented by Spirit Media.